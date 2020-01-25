Highlights: Day seven at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Highlights of the seventh day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

1433 KVITOVA RALLIES PAST SAKKARI

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova lost a tight opening set to Greek Maria Sakkari but the 2019 runner-up recovered to win 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.

"I just kept playing. I knew it would be a really difficult match... I had to fight hard... my serving game really helped," Kvitova said.

1100 DOUBLES PLAY UNDERWAY BEFORE SINGLES TAKES OVER

Play in the doubles competitions began on time on the outer courts with fourth round singles action not due to start before 12 pm (0100 GMT) with seventh seed Petra Kvitova first up on Rod Laver Arena.

Last year's beaten finalist will face 22nd-seed Maria Sakkari. Men's champion Novak Djokovic follows Kvitova onto the main showcourt against Argentine 14th seed Diego Schwartzman.

There should be no disruptions to play with no chance of rain and a high of 27 Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) expected.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)