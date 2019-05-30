Highlights: French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT):

REUTERS: Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT):

1810 ANDREESCU PULLS OUT WITH INJURY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canada's Bianca Andreescu, seeded 22nd, has withdrawn with a shoulder injury ahead of her second-round match against American Sofia Kenin.

The 18-year-old made her breakthrough with her title triumph at Indian Wells this year before she sustained a similar injury in March.

1759 DIMITROV OUTLASTS 11th SEED CILIC

Grigor Dimitrov defeated a determined Marin Cilic 6-7(3) 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 in a marathon battle between the two former top 10 players that lasted four hours and 23 minutes on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1645 BERTENS RETIRES TO SEND KUZMOVA THROUGH

Fourth seed Kiki Bertens retired from her second-round match against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova due to a stomach illness while trailing 3-1 in the opening set.

Dutchwoman Bertens was one of the pre-tournament favourites, having won the Madrid Open title this month.

1558 FEDERER IN FINE FETTLE

Roger Federer made short work of lucky loser Oscar Otte, winning 6-4 6-3 6-4 in 96 minutes to set up a third-round clash with Norway's Casper Ruud.

1533 WAWRINKA ADVANCES IN STYLE

Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka, chasing his first title since 2017, powered into the next round by defeating former Roland Garros junior champion Cristian Garin 6-1 6-4 6-0.

1515 MAHUT FINDS HIS RANGE TO FELL KOHLSCHREIBER

Frenchman Nicolas Mahut followed up his five-set first-round victory over eighth seed Marco Cecchinato with a superb 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber. The world number 252 fired 41 winners to blast past his German opponent.

1400 NISHIKORI GETS THE BETTER OF TSONGA

Japan's Kei Nishikori, seeded seventh, shook off a slow start to topple local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 in a little over three hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

1348 PLISKOVA IN CRUISE CONTROL

Karolina Pliskova, a 2017 semi-finalist in Paris, wasted no time despatching Slovakia's Kristina Kucova winning 6-2 6-2 in 56 minutes. The hard-hitting Czech's victory was punctuated by eight aces and 29 winners.

1248 NADAL TAKES OUT SECOND YANNICK IN AS MANY ROUNDS

Defending champion Rafa Nadal, who beat Yannick Hanfmann in his tournament opener, dumped out another German in Yannick Maden with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory.

He next faces Belgium's David Goffin after the 27th seed eased past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2 6-4 6-3.

1200 TSITSIPAS TOO GOOD FOR DELLIEN

Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back from a set down to overcome Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-5. The highly-rated Greek fired 42 winners to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time.

1108 MERTENS ENDS TEENAGER PARRY'S RUN

World number 20 Elise Mertens was at her clinical best as she thumped France's 16-year-old wildcard Diane Parry 6-1 6-3.

1035 STEPHENS OVERCOMES TORMO CHALLENGE

Seventh seed Sloane Stephens of the U.S. hit 24 winners and converted all seven break points to beat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1 7-6(3) on Court Philippe-Chatrier to move into the third round.

1015 MUGURUZA STROLLS PAST LARSSON

Spain's Garbine Muguruza eased past Johanna Larsson with a 6-4 6-1 victory which included 16 winners. Her Swedish opponent had 24 unforced errors and three double faults to boot. She meets ninth seed Svitolina next.

0815 SVITOLINA THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina advances after compatriot Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from their second-round match.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Alison Williams)