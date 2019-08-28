Highlights: US Open day two

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times GMT):

1635 KVITOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Petra Kvitova eased past Czech compatriot Denisa Allertova with a 6-2 6-4 victory to move into the second round.

Kvitova, who was runner-up at the Australian Open this year, converted four break points and smashed 16 winners while Allertova double faulted six times and made 33 unforced errors to hand the sixth seed the win in 79 minutes.

1520 PLAY UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK

Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F) and a forecast high of 23C.

Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Russia's Andrey Rublev at Louis Armstrong Stadium while women's top seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan is in action later against Russian Anna Blinkova at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

