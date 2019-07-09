Highlights: Wimbledon day eight

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Highlights of Tuesday's eighth day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year (times GMT):

REUTERS: Highlights of Tuesday's eighth day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year (times GMT):

1200 WOMEN'S QUARTER-FINALS BEGIN AT WIMBLEDON

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven-times champion Serena Williams faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semi-finals on Centre Court, while seventh seed Simona Halep takes on China's Zhang Shuai on Court One.

Johanna Konta, who is two wins away from becoming the first British women's singles finalist since Virginia Wade won the title in 1977, will meet Czech Barbora Strycova later on Tuesday.

READ MORE

As women wilt at Wimbledon, men's Big Three march on

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barty's Wimbledon party over but world No.1 looks ahead with hope

Serena fined US$10,000 for damaging Wimbledon court

Muguruza splits with coach Sumyk

Djokovic cruises on as old stagers show Next Gen the way

Nadal bursts Sousa's bubble to reach quarters

Easy win for Federer as Berrettini crumbles

Tuesday's order of play at Wimbledon

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)