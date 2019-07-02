Highlights: Wimbledon day two

LONDON: Highlights of the second day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1223 NISHIKORI STARTS STRONGLY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan's Kei Nishikori, seeded eighth, overcame Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4.

Earlier, Australia's Alex De Minaur swatted aside Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-0 6-4 7-6(5) while Steve Johnson beat Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4 6-2 6-3.

1124 STEPHENS SAFELY CLEARS FIRST HURDLE

American ninth seed Sloane Stephens, who had crashed out in the opening round in the previous two years, breezed past Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky 6-2 6-4 in her tournament opener.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also advancing to the second round were Belgium's Elise Mertens, who beat Fiona Ferro 6-2 6-0 and China's Wang Qiang who eased past Vera Lapko 6-2 6-2. Lesia Tsurenko, the 32nd seed, fell 6-3 6-2 to Barbora Strycova.

1000 PLAY UNDER WAY AT WIMBLEDON

Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius and a forecast high of 22C.

Holder Angelique Kerber begins her campaign on Centre Court against German compatriot Tatjana Maria at 1200.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by)