Highlights: Wimbledon day two
LONDON: Highlights of the second day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):
1223 NISHIKORI STARTS STRONGLY
Japan's Kei Nishikori, seeded eighth, overcame Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4.
Earlier, Australia's Alex De Minaur swatted aside Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-0 6-4 7-6(5) while Steve Johnson beat Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4 6-2 6-3.
1124 STEPHENS SAFELY CLEARS FIRST HURDLE
American ninth seed Sloane Stephens, who had crashed out in the opening round in the previous two years, breezed past Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky 6-2 6-4 in her tournament opener.
Also advancing to the second round were Belgium's Elise Mertens, who beat Fiona Ferro 6-2 6-0 and China's Wang Qiang who eased past Vera Lapko 6-2 6-2. Lesia Tsurenko, the 32nd seed, fell 6-3 6-2 to Barbora Strycova.
1000 PLAY UNDER WAY AT WIMBLEDON
Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius and a forecast high of 22C.
Holder Angelique Kerber begins her campaign on Centre Court against German compatriot Tatjana Maria at 1200.
