Highlights of French Open 12th day
PARIS: Highlights from day 12 of the French Open tennis championships on Thursday (times GMT):
1100 NADAL MOVES AHEAD
Defending champion Rafael Nadal broke Argentine Diego Schwartzman twice to win the third set and lead 4-6 6-3 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
1015 DEL POTRO CLAIMS OPENING SET
Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro has clinched the opening set 7-6(5) against third-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
