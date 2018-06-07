Highlights of French Open 12th day

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Highlights from day 12 of the French Open tennis championships on Thursday (times GMT):

1100 NADAL MOVES AHEAD

Defending champion Rafael Nadal broke Argentine Diego Schwartzman twice to win the third set and lead 4-6 6-3 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

1015 DEL POTRO CLAIMS OPENING SET

Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro has clinched the opening set 7-6(5) against third-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

