Highlights of French Open 13th day

Highlights from day 13 of the French Open tennis championships on Friday (times GMT):

PARIS: Highlights from day 13 of the French Open tennis championships on Friday (times GMT):

1104 PLAY UNDERWAY IN ROLAND GARROS

Advertisement

Play began in the last-four match between Dominic Thiem and Italian Marco Cecchinato on Court Philippe Chatrier. Seventh seed Thiem is appearing in his third straight semi-final in Paris. Cecchinato is looking to continue his dream run having beaten former champion Novak Djokovic in the last round.

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by)