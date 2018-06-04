Highlights of French Open ninth day

PARIS: Highlights from day nine of the French Open tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):

1312 ANDERSON KNOCKED OUT BY SCHWARTZMAN

Advertisement

Diego Schwartzman fought back from two sets down to defeat Kevin Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6(0) 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the first time in his career. The Argentine prevailed in three hours and 51 minutes.

1044 WOZNIACKI CRASHES OUT

Daria Kasatkina swiftly dispatched Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki on Monday to move into the quarter-finals. The Russian, who led the second-seeded Dane by a set and 3-3 when play was called off on Sunday, won the first three games to seal a 7-6(5) 6-3 win.

1015 HALEP CRUISES INTO QUARTERS

Advertisement

Advertisement

World number one Simona Halep cruised to a 6-2 6-1 victory over Belgian Elise Mertens in the fourth round on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open for a second consecutive year.

The top seed shows no signs of slowing down and will face either German Angelique Kerber or France's Caroline Garcia in the last eight.

(Compiled by Aditi Prakash and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)