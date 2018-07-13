Highlights of Wimbledon day 11

LONDON: Highlights from day 11 of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (times GMT):

1212 MEN'S SEMI-FINAL ACTION UNDER WAY

Advertisement

Kevin Anderson and John Isner began their semi-final contest on Centre Court on Friday.

Both players are making their 10th appearance at the All England Club. The winner will be second on the Open era list for most attempts before reaching the Wimbledon final, behind Marin Cilic (11th attempt).

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)