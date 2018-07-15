Highlights of Wimbledon day 13

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Highlights from day 13 of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (times GMT):

1424 FLAWLESS DJOKOVIC DOUBLES LEAD

Serbia's Novak Djokovic took a 2-0 lead against Kevin Anderson, winning the second set 6-2.

The South African struggled to cope with Djokovic's relentless attack from the baseline.

At 2-5 down, the 32-year-old earned his first break point of the match when Djokovic was serving for the set. But Anderson came off second best in a 15-shot rally to lose that chance and two points later, the Serbian bagged the set with a service winner.

With so much talk in the run up to the final about the Wimbledon showpiece clashing with the World Cup soccer final in Russia featuring France and Croatia, Djokovic seems to be on a one-man mission to get the tennis match done and dusted before the 1500 GMT kickoff in Moscow.

1340 DJOKOVIC WINS OPENING SET EASILY

Djokovic converted two break point opportunities to cruise through the opening set of the final 6-2. The Serbian was helped along the way by Anderson's nine unforced errors.

After being kept on court for almost 11 hours during his last two wins over defending champion Roger Federer and John Isner, fatigue seems to have caught up with Anderson and he won only three points on Djokovic's serve as the first set flashed by in 29 minutes.

Anderson, bidding to become the first South African man to lift the Challenge Cup, came into the match having launched 172 thunderbolt aces but he struggled to get his strongest weapon firing on Sunday, adding just two in the first set.

In pursuit of a 13th Grand Slam title, the Serb was in relentless form as he made only one unforced error.

Djokovic has not lost to the South African since their first meeting, in the second round in Miami 10 years ago.

1310 ACTION UNDERWAY IN WIMBLEDON MEN'S FINAL

The men's singles final between Djokovic and South Africa's eighth seed Anderson began on Centre Court.

Anderson is looking to become the first player to win Wimbledon on his debut in the title clash since Djokovic claimed his first Wimbledon crown in 2011.

Djokovic, seeded 12th, is contesting his 22nd Grand Slam final and seeking a 13th major.

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT SENDS GOOD LUCK MESSAGE TO ANDERSON

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called Anderson ahead of his Wimbledon clash with Djokovic, according to a post on the president's official Twitter account on Sunday.

"I called and spoke to Kevin Anderson and wished him the best of luck and told him that we are all rooting for him. He was very pleased and said he’d do his best to make South Africa proud," Ramaphosa said.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)