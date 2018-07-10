Highlights of Wimbledon day eight

LONDON: Highlights from day eight of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (times GMT):

1212 WOMEN'S QUARTER-FINALS UNDER WAY AT WIMBLEDON

Former world number one Angelique Kerber kicked off her Wimbledon quarter-final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina on Centre Court. Kerber is the highest seeded player remaining in the women's draw at number 11.

Jelena Ostapenko and Dominika Cibulkova are in action in the other last-eight encounter on Court One.

