Highlights of Wimbledon day six

LONDON: Highlights from day six of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (times GMT):

1100 PLAY BEGINS ON OUTER COURTS

Fifth seed Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, bidding to reach the second week at Wimbledon for the fourth time, takes on Frenchman Benoit Paire on Court Two.

In the women's draw, 14th seed Daria Kasatkina is up against Australian Ashleigh Barty for the first time in her career.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)