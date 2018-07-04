Highlights of Wimbledon day three

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Highlights from day three of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (times GMT):

1050 RAONIC AND KEYS KICK OFF DAY-THREE ACTION

Canadian Milos Raonic, who finished runner-up in 2016, is up against Australia's John Millman in the second round on Court Two.

U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys is facing Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum, with the American bidding to reach the third round for the fifth time in six Wimbledon appearances.

