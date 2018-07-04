Highlights of Wimbledon day three

Highlights from day three of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (times GMT):

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2018 Canada's Milos Raonic shakes hands with Britain's Liam Broady after winning their first round match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

1050 RAONIC AND KEYS KICK OFF DAY-THREE ACTION

Canadian Milos Raonic, who finished runner-up in 2016, is up against Australia's John Millman in the second round on Court Two.

U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys is facing Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum, with the American bidding to reach the third round for the fifth time in six Wimbledon appearances.

