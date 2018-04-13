Highlights on day 10 of Commonwealth Games

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

GOLD COAST, Australia: Highlights on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday (times GMT):

1226 AUSTRALIAN DIVER BEDGGOOD WINS 10M PLATFORM

Australia's Domonic Bedggood won gold in the men's 10m platform final with a score of 451.15. England's Matthew Dixon claimed silver while Canada's Vincent Riendeau took bronze.

1206 AUSTRALIA CROWNED WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS

Australia's women won basketball gold with a 99-55 win over England. New Zealand took bronze with a 74-58 victory over Canada. Australia are the only country with Commonwealth Games women's basketball golds after triumphs at Melbourne 2006 and on the Gold Coast.

1106 ABEL TALKS UP TV DREAMS AFTER 3M SPRINGBOARD WIN

Canada's Jennifer Abel claimed the gold medal in the women's 3m springboard at the Optus Aquatic Centre on Saturday before she revealed plans to eventually have a career in television.

"I took classes after the Olympics. I loved it, but I realised it was really unstable (as a career), so it could be a good side project," Abel said.

"Eventually, I would like to have my own thing. A talk show maybe. I like to talk."

0911 AUSTRALIAN BOXER NICOLSON BEATS WALSH IN FINAL

Australian boxer Skye Nicolson beat Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh to win the gold medal in the women's 54-57kg category in a split decision.

Walsh, who lost to Nicola Adams in the 48-51kg final at Glasgow four years ago in a split decision, was not pleased with the officiating on Saturday.

"I don't think she (Nicolson) hit me with anything. She's the face of the Games, it is what it is. At least in 2014 it was close. This time I won, full stop," she told BBC Sport.

0800 INDIA'S KAMAL UPSET WITH TABLE TENNIS CROWD

Indian table tennis player Sharath Achanta was beaten 4-0 by Nigeria's Quadri Aruna in the men's singles semifinal and said that the noisy spectators at the Oxenford Studios had thrown him off his game.

"Every time I served people were calling out in a different language. It was disturbing. I think it was intentional," he said after his defeat.

0743 BRUISED WHITESIDE PLEASED WITH BOXING GOLD

England boxer Lisa Whiteside suffered a black eye while defeating Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul to win the 51kg gold on Saturday but the 32-year-old said she was happy to take a few bumps and bruises for success.

"I got a lovely shiner but it's worth taking for that gold medal. It's not even hurting but it just looks horrendous," Whiteside told BBC Sport.

0720 MAKWALA HELPS BOTSWANA SEAL MEN'S 4x400M RELAY GOLD

Isaac Makwala guided Botswana to the men's 4x400m relay gold with a sublime anchor leg. The Bahamas took the silver and Jamaica sealed the bronze. Makwala, the 400m champion at the Gold Coast, joined his team mates for a round of celebratory push-ups following the race.

0718 UGANDA'S PROSCOVIA COUNTS NET GAINS OF NETBALL

Uganda's netball player Peace Proscovia believes the sport helped her beat poverty and gain an education.

"Without netball, nobody would have known about me," Proscovia, who plays in the UK Netball Superleague and is studying for a master's degree in London, said on Saturday.

"Coming from a small family where we had nothing to becoming somebody, going to school when I never had any hope, getting jobs when I never even dreamt of it, getting to the city when I didn't even know where it was (made possible through netball).

"It's something you can hold onto even when all hope is gone, providing a light at the end of the tunnel."

Uganda were sixth in the netball event at the Gold Coast.

0714 JAMAICA'S WOMEN DEFEND 4x400M RELAY GOLD

Jamaica's women defended their Commonwealth Games 4x400m relay gold as the team of Christine Day, Anastasia Le-Roy, Janieve Russell and Stephenie McPherson finished with a time of three minutes and 24 seconds. Nigeria were second with Botswana claiming bronze.

0705 KENYA'S OBIRI DELIGHTED WITH WOMEN'S 5,000M GOLD

World champion Hellen Obiri said the plan to set a slow pace in the women's 5,000m final worked to perfection as she won the gold medal ahead of compatriot Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi. England's Laura Weightman took the bronze.

"The race was very good because we set a slow pace," Obiri said. "I ran with the other ladies of Kenya so we could get a gold medal and what we planned worked... it's fantastic for us."

0639 AUSTRALIA'S VON HOFF TAKES CYCLING GOLD

Australia's Steele von Hoff claimed the gold medal in the men's road race, with Jonathan Mould of Wales taking silver and Clint Hendricks of South Africa claiming bronze.

0625 INDIA'S CHOPRA WINS MEN'S JAVELIN EVENT

Neeraj Chopra produced a season's best effort of 86.47m in men's javelin to help India win their first athletics gold medal at the Gold Coast. He finished ahead of Hamish Peacock from Australia and Anderson Peters of Grenada.

0540 SINDHU HAPPY TO FACE NEHWAL IN BADMINTON FINAL

India's Pusarla Sindhu defeated Canada's Michelle Li 21-18 21-8 to set up a gold medal match against compatriot Saina Nehwal, who advanced with a 21-14 18-21 21-17 win over Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour.

"Any win for the country is a good thing and having both the girls in the final is a proud moment because the gold and silver is going to India, which I'm very happy about," Sindhu said.

"Everybody was hoping for this and it has finally come. It's Sunday tomorrow so everybody will be glued to the TV."

0510 ENGLAND CLAIM 4x100M RELAY GOLD MEDALS

England's women won gold in the 4x100m relay with Jamaica claiming silver and Nigeria taking bronze. England's men's team had earlier won gold, finishing ahead South Africa and Jamaica.

0515 MUM'S THE WORD FOR JONAS AFTER 64KG BOXING GOLD

Namibia's Jonas Jonas, who won gold in the men's 64kg boxing bout after beating Canada's Thomas Blumenfeld, said a call from his mother in the morning had inspired him to victory.

"It means the world to mum," the 24-year-old said after the bout. "She called me early in the morning, crying, saying victory. Whatever mum says, it comes true. She might be a special charm."

0417 NEW ZEALAND WOMEN SHOCK AUSTRALIA FOR HOCKEY GOLD

New Zealand stunned Australia to claim the women's hockey gold for the first time in the Commonwealth Games with a 4-1 victory in the final.

0339 GOLD FOR ENGLAND BOXER YAFAI IN 46-49KG CATEGORY

England boxer Galal Yafai won the gold medal in the men's 46-49kg bout, with India's Amit Panghal taking silver.

0324 ENGLAND'S DANSON PLEASED WITH WOMEN'S HOCKEY BRONZE

England's women defeated India 6-0 to claim the bronze medal in hockey. "It was a resilient performance," said captain Alex Danson. "It's a relief when you've done the work at home, and you've got the tactics and the ability.

"This performance shows the grit that we're about. Sport is challenging, sport is tough. The best athletes are the most resilient, that's why I am so proud of this team."

0020 WARM WINDS GREET ROAD RACERS

Cloudy and overcast conditions with a stiff warm northerly wind has greeted the women's road race cyclists as they pedal their way around the streets of the Gold Coast on the 10th and penultimate day of competition.

While a high of 29 degrees Celsius predicted, showers are forecast for later in the day as the men begin their rugby sevens programme.

Trans-Tasman rivalry will be to the fore with New Zealand and Australia meeting in the finals of both the men's and women's hockey and the men's heavyweight boxing. They also square off in the netball and women's squash doubles semi-finals.

Plenty of medals are up for grabs to cap off the athletics programme on the track with all four relays, the men's 1,500m women's high jump and men's triple jump to be decided. Both marathons will be run on Sunday.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Gold Coast and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien/Sudipto Ganguly)