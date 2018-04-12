related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Highlights on day eight of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday (times GMT):

0200 LAUGHER BUOYANT DESPITE POOR FIFTH DIVE

England diver Laugher is focused on winning his first gold medal in the men's three-metre springboard final at the Games despite a fifth-placed finish in qualification.

"The conditions are really tough here because everything is blue... and although I made that one mistake today I'm confident I can move things on tonight," Laugher told BBC. "It's the one (title) that I really want... "

0150 LAST RACES TO CROSS-COUNTRY GOLD

England's mountain biking specialist Annie Last won the gold medal in the women's cross-country race, with the 2017 World Championships silver medallist finishing 48 seconds ahead of compatriot Evie Richards, who took silver.

Canadian duo Haley Smith and Emily Batty finished third and fourth.

0145 LAUGHER STUMBLES IN THREE-METRE SPRINGBOARD QUALIFIER

England diver Jack Laugher, who won the one-metre springboard gold medal on Wednesday, had a poor fifth dive but still managed to qualify for the men's three-metre springboard final in fifth position.

Canada's Philippe Gagne qualified highest with a score of 448.40, ahead of Australian Matthew Carter and Laugher's compatriot Ross Haslam.

1230 FOX WITHDRAWS FROM TRIPLE JUMP DUE TO INJURY

England's triple jump specialist and three-time British champion Nathan Fox has withdrawn from qualification due to injury. Dominica's Yordanys Duranona Garcia qualified in first position with a mark of 16.75m.

"This was an incredibly tough decision but at this stage of the season the risks outweighed the rewards," Fox tweeted.

2350 DAY EIGHT GETS UNDER WAY

Day eight of the Games kicks off on a sunny morning with badminton preliminaries, shooting, lawn bowls and table tennis, while there are medals on the athletics track, mountain biking, diving and beach volleyball.

