Highlights on day five of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights on day four of the Commonwealth Games on Monday (times GMT):

0200 GREENE OUT OF GAMES WITH INJURY

Wales' former world 400 metres champion Dai Greene has withdrawn from the Games with a hamstring injury. Greene won the European and Commonwealth titles in 2010 and was crowned world champion a year later in Daegu, South Korea.

"I am really disappointed to miss out on what would have been my fourth Commonwealth Games," the 31-year-old said. "It's been an emotional 18 months and this is hard to take at such a late stage."

0145 WALES PAIR WIN BOWLS GOLD

Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt clinched Wales' first gold medal on the bowls rink in the men's pairs as they fought back from a 5-1 deficit to beat defending champions Paul Foster and Alexander Marshall of Scotland 12-10.

The Cook Islands' Aidan Zittersteijn and Taiki Paniani took bronze with a 17-11 win over Malta's Shaun Parnis and Brendan Aquilina.

0015 DECATHLON BEGINS AT ATHLETICS TRACK

Canada's Damian Warner began the defence of his decathlon title with a season's best 10.29 seconds in the 100m. Jamaica's Yohan Blake and Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye will be bidding to be crowned the Commonwealth's fastest sprinters with the 100m titles held later on day five, while world champion Tom Walsh is a heavy favourite for the men's shotput. The pool competition enters its penultimate day, while medals are decided in the badminton teams event, men's and women's singles in the squash and in the individual apparatus at the gymnastics.

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Greg Stutchbury in Gold Coast; Editing by Peter Rutherford)