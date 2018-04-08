Highlights on day four of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (times GMT):

GOLD COAST, Australia: Highlights on day four of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (times GMT):

0225 INDIA'S YADAV WINS WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

India's Punam Yadav claimed gold in the women's 69kg weightlifting division with a combined weight of 222kg.

England's Sarah Davies took silver with 217kg after she failed to lift 128kg on her final clean and jerk. Yadav had failed with her own second lift of 122kg.

The 22-year-old Yadav, however, succeeded on her third lift to clinch gold, adding to the bronze she won in the 63kg weight division four years ago in Glasgow.

Fiji's Apolonia Vaivai won bronze with a combined total of 216kgs.

0045 MONTAG WINS 20KM WALK AFTER TALLENT DISQUALIFICATION

Australia's Jemima Montag won the women's 20km walk after her compatriot Claire Tallent was disqualified about two kilometres from the finish and just after she had reeled in and passed the 20-year-old to take the lead.

"That's not the way I wanted to win the gold medal with a close team mate being relegated to the sidelines, but you can't let it affect your focus," Montag said. "Claire will come back."

New Zealand's Alana Barber took the silver, with Bethan Davies from Wales taking bronze.

Montag's victory completed an Australian double in the first athletics disciplines on the programme, with preliminary rounds in the men's and women's 100m set to get under way later at Carrara Stadium.

2300 BIRD-SMITH WINS FIRST ATHLETICS MEDAL

Australia's Dane Bird-Smith produced a stunning burst in the final few hundred metres to win the first athletics medal at the Gold Coast Games in the men's 20km walk.

England's Tom Bosworth took silver just four seconds behind the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, with Kenya's Samuel Ireri Gathimba finishing third.

"The last 500m hurt so much but I had everyone behind me which made it so special," Bird-Smith said. "It was unbelievable, a bloody unreal feeling.

"I am over the moon and I cannot thank (the crowd) enough. As I came around the bend they went absolutely ballistic."

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Gold Coast; Editing by John O'Brien/Nick Mulvenney)