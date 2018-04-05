GOLD COAST, Australia: Highlights on day one of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday(times in GMT):

0400 SCHOEMAN BAGS TRIATHLON GOLD

- Henri Schoeman wins South Africa's first ever gold medal in triathlon at the Commonwealth.

- Jacob Birtwhistle claims silver for Australia, while Scot Marc Austin takes bronze.

0305 HOME HOPE PEARSON ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL

Australia's world champion hurdler Sally Pearson has withdrawn from the Games due to an Achilles tendon injury.

The 31-year-old, who previously won gold medals in the 100m hurdles in the 2010 and 2014 Games, had been struggling with the persistent injury in the build-up to the quadrennial competition.

0230 DEFENDING CHAMPION MURDOCH CRUISES INTO FINAL

Scotland's Ross Murdoch eased into the men's 200m breaststroke final after cruising through his heat to qualify fastest.

0213 MUHAMMAD AZROY HAZALWA SEALS WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

Malaysia's Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad won gold in the men's 56kg weightlifting with a total lift of 261kg - a Commonwealth Games record.

India's Gururaja Poojary finished second while Sri Lanka's Chaturanga Lakmal won the bronze medal.

0140 BUTTERFLY WORLD CHAMPION PROUD DISQUALIFIED

A slight movement on the blocks cost world 50m butterfly champion Ben Proud a chance to defend his Commonwealth title.

The 23-year-old blitzed his heat, powering away from Chad le Clos by more than a body length, but the scoreboard then showed him as having been disqualified. Television replays showed Proud appearing to move on the blocks.

0110 OLEKSIAK GRIEVING OVER GRANDMOTHER

Canada's Penny Oleksiak, whose grandmother died on Wednesday, advanced to the women's 200m freestyle final as competition at the pool began. The Rio Olympics 100m freestyle champion was sixth fastest behind Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

Scotland's two-times 400 individual medley champion Hannah Miley was almost a second faster than the rest of the field in qualifying for Thursday's final, while Rio Olympics champion Mack Horton was the fastest in the men's 400m freestyle.

0030 DUFFY WINS FIRST GOLD OF GAMES

Bermuda's Flora Duffy won the first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games, and her country's first since Auckland in 1990, when she stormed to victory in the women's triathlon.

The two-time world champion powered away in the run after sticking to England's Jessica Learmonth in the swim and cycling legs of the race, which was a sprint event rather than over the traditional Olympic distances.

0010 PEARSON TO WITHDRAW - REPORT

Australia's Sally Pearson, the 2012 London Olympics hurdles champion, is expected to withdraw from competition due to a nagging Achilles injury, host broadcaster Channel 7 reported.

Pearson, who was the final bearer of the Queen's Baton Relay at the opening ceremony, has called a media conference at 1 p.m. (0300 GMT).

2300 COMPETITION KICKS OFF

The morning after a well-received opening ceremony at Carrara Stadium, artistic gymnastics, badminton and lawn bowls events started in brilliant sunshine with forecast temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

