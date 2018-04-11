Highlights on day seven of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (times GMT):

GOLD COAST, Australia: Highlights on day seven of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (times GMT):

0230 RAI SUFFERS SHOCK EXIT, REPACHOLI CLINCHES PISTOL GOLD

Defending champion Jitu Rai of India suffered an early exit in the men's 50 metre pistol finals as Australian Daniel Repacholi set a new Games record to win the gold medal.

Bangladesh's Shakil Ahmed took the silver while Indian Om Mitharval finished third.

0210 INDIAN ACE MARY KOM EASES INTO FINAL

Indian boxer Mary Kom has cruised into the women's 48kg final after beating Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku by an unanimous points verdict in the semi-final.

The 35-year-old, who was a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, will face Wales' Kristina O'Hara for the gold medal.

0030 ENGLAND HUNGRY FOR MORE AFTER WIN OVER NEW ZEALAND

The England women's netball team beat New Zealand 54-45 in their final Pool B game to register their first Commonwealth Games win against the Silver Ferns.

England's Helen Housby said: "I don't care about humiliating whoever I play against. We don't care who we are up against, we are here for England," Housby told BBC Sport.

"I think that is the first time that New Zealand have lost two in the pool stages, but to be honest that is music to my ears."

0000 DAY SEVEN GETS UNDER WAY

Day seven of the Games kicks off on a sunny morning with badminton preliminaries, shooting, lawn bowls and table tennis.

