Higuain hopes to sign for Milan on Thursday

MILAN: Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain said he hoped to sign for AC Milan on Thursday, as he arrived in the city ahead of an expected move from Juventus.

The same deal could also take Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci back to Turin after one season with AC Milan.

Several dozen fans waited as Higuain arrived at a Milan hotel and Italian media said he would undergo a medical early on Thursday, with agreement having been reached between all parties.

"It's great to see so many fans, but I also want to send greetings to those of Juventus who have given me so much affection," he told reporters.

"Tomorrow, I'll do the visit (medical) and then I hope to sign... We hope to go as far as possible."

Higuain moved to Juventus in 2016 for 90 million euros(80.04 million pounds)after scoring a record 36 Serie A goals in the previous season for Napoli and his sudden departure infuriated that team's supporters.

The 30-year-old has won Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in each of his two seasons with Juventus and scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions, including 40 goals in 73 outings in Serie A.

Critics, however, say he has failed to make an impact on the big occasion.

He had a subdued World Cup where he started one game, appeared as a substitute in two more and failed to score a goal. He was left on the bench for the second round match against France as Argentina lost 4-3 and were knocked out.

Bonucci spent seven seasons at Juventus, helping them win six successive Serie A titles, before joining AC Milan for 40 million euros in a shock move last year.

(US$1 = 0.8579 euros)

