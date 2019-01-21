Higuain not ready to face Genoa, says Gattuso

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has been left out of the squad for Monday's match at Genoa after coach Gennaro Gattuso said the Argentine was "not ready" for the match amid talk of a loan move to Chelsea.

Higuain has looked out of sorts since joining Milan on loan from Juventus in August and his total of eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions is modest by his own prolific standards.

Italian and British media have reported that a deal is being set up for Juventus to loan him to Chelsea for the rest of the season.

AC Milan, meanwhile, are reported to be chasing Genoa's Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, who has scored 19 goals in 21 appearances since moving from Cracovia in July.

"Nothing has been settled yet," said Gattuso, adding that sporting director Leonardo Araujo was dealing with the matter.

"He wasn't ready to play," said Gattuso. "If he leaves, then we'll be losing an important player. I'm not disappointed, I've done everything I can... He's made a choice and we must accept that but the respect will remain."

Gattuso said it was too early to talk about Piatek. "Piatek has precise qualities but we'll discuss them if and when he joins," he said.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Lawrence)