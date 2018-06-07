Hill to captain Wales in first Argentina test

Lock Cory Hill will captain Wales in Saturday's first test against Argentina, with head coach Warren Gatland making eight changes to the side that beat South Africa last weekend.

Hill, one of the two co-captains on the tour, will lead the national team for the first time against the Pumas. Wales play their second test against Argentina on June 16.

"We have made a number of changes for Saturday as we want to give as much opportunity to the squad as possible during this campaign," Gatland said in a statement.

"There is a lot of exciting youth in this squad and Saturday is a chance for them to continue building their experience on the test scene and to put a marker down."

Adam Beard will join Hill in the second row with Scarlets' Wyn Jones coming in at loosehead prop and James Davies in at openside flanker.

Jones' Scarlets team mates Gareth Davies and Rhys Patchell are in at scrumhalf and flyhalf, respectively, with Hadleigh Parkes at inside centre.

George North, who played at centre in Wales' 22-20 win over South Africa, is on the wing, alongside Josh Adams and Hallam Amos in the back three.

Wales team:

15. Hallam Amos (16 Caps)

14. Josh Adams (2 Caps)13. Scott Williams (55 Caps)12. Hadleigh Parkes (7 Caps)11. George North (74 Caps)10. Rhys Patchell (8 Caps)9. Gareth Davies (32 Caps)1. Wyn Jones (9 Caps)2. Elliot Dee (8 Caps)3. Dillon Lewis (3 Caps)4. Adam Beard (2 Caps)5. Cory Hill (16 Caps) (captain)6. Seb Davies (5 Caps)7. James Davies (1 Cap)8. Ross Moriarty (21 Caps)

Replacements:16. Ryan Elias (3 Caps)17. Rob Evans (25 Caps)18. Tomas Francis (31 Caps)19. Josh Turnbull (8 Caps)20. Aaron Wainwright (*Uncapped)21. Aled Davies (9 Caps)22. Gareth Anscombe (16 Caps)23. Owen Watkin (5 Caps)

