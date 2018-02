PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Austria's Marcel Hirscher failed in his quest for a third gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics with a catastrophic mistake in the first leg of his favoured slalom event on Thursday.

Hirscher lost control after a tight series of turns, his right ski flying high in the air, and he ground to a halt.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen was the early leader.

