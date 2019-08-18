History repeats itself as McIlroy gets another police escort

REUTERS: Seven years after Rory McIlroy was given a police escort to make his tee time for the Ryder Cup, history repeated itself when the Northern Irishman received the same treatment for the third round of the BMW Championship in suburban Chicago.

In 2012 it was an urgent matter after European team member McIlroy got his starting time confused for the final day's play at Medinah, before a police officer came to the rescue by escorting him swiftly to the course.

It was a more leisurely trip this time for McIlroy, who took up the offer of an escort from the local police department for a trip down memory lane.

He was greeted upon arriving at the course by the same officer who provided the 2012 escort.

The announcer on the first tee then had some fun, gently teasing McIlroy.

"From Northern Ireland, who is here thankfully on time, the 2016 FedEx Cup champion ... please welcome Rory McIlroy," he said as the player smiled.

McIlroy shot two-under-par 70 for a share of 13th place behind runaway leader Justin Thomas.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)