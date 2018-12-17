Hockey: Belgium beat Netherlands in penalty shootout to win World Cup

Belgium hockey
Belgium's players celebrate with the World Cup trophy after defeating Netherlands in the field hockey final match. (Dibyangshu SARKAR/AFP)
NEW DELHI: Belgium won a tense penalty shootout 3-2 against three-times champions Netherlands to win their first men's hockey World Cup title at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Sunday (Dec 16).

A goalless stalemate in regulation time forced the shootout which also resulted in a 2-2 deadlock after five penalties each.

Florent van Aubel then converted to put Belgium ahead before the Netherlands' Jeroen Hertzberger shot wide to dash their hopes of a fourth title as Belgium became the sixth nation to win the World Cup.

Earlier, two-times defending champions Australia thumped England 8-1 in the third-place playoff match.

