Hockey-Nine test positive for COVID-19 at Indian women's hockey training camp

Nine members of the Indian women's hockey team, including seven players, are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday.

Rivers battles for the ball with Rampal during their women&apos;s hockey group match at the Commonw
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Megan Rivers (C) battles for the ball with India's Rani Rampal (L) during their women's hockey group match at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 6, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur

The players and staff were tested on Saturday when they arrived at the training base in Bengaluru where they will prepare for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

The players who tested positive include team captain Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila.

The team's video analyst Amutha Prakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard also tested positive.

SAI added that all nine individuals are asymptomatic and isolating at its National Centre of Excellence.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

