Hodgson undecided over Palace future

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he was undecided about his future at the Premier League club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

REUTERS: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he was undecided about his future at the Premier League club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old former Liverpool and England manager has led Palace to 11th, 12th and 14th-placed finishes in the league since taking charge in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are currently 13th ahead of Monday's game against Leeds United.

"It's been a long time in football and I have enjoyed every minute and I still am enjoying every minute working with Palace and this group of players," Hodgson told talkSPORT.

"I don't really want to be in a situation where I constantly have to talk about my future, because, to be fair, one has to be realistic.

"I am undecided as to what the future should hold for me but I'm perfectly happy to be enjoying the day-to-day and leaving the future to take care of itself. Maybe things will become clearer to me as the season progresses."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)