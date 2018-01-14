Hoffenheim stumble at Werder to miss out on third spot

BERLIN: Hoffenheim missed their chance to move back up to third place in the Bundesliga after drawing 1-1 at lowly Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Hoffenheim, who had lost three of their previous six league matches and were looking for a winning start to the new year, were in control after Benjamin Huebner put them ahead in the 39th minute.

But Theodor Gebre Selassie pulled Bremen level just past the hour mark.

The visitors responded instantly but Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka made the save of the game when he blocked Andrej Kramaric's shot from three metres out.

Bremen then hit the woodwork a little later before Hoffenheim launched a desperate attempt to find the winner, but had to settle for remaining in seventh place on 27 points.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg also drew 1-1 while Augsburg moved on to 27 points with a 1-0 victory over Hamburg SV.

Leaders Bayern Munich picked up where they had left off before the winter break and beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on Friday to stretch their advantage to 14 points on 44.

Second-placed Schalke 04, unbeaten in their last 11 league games, travel to RB Leipzig later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)