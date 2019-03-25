Holder Isner advances in Miami and will face Britain's Edmund next

Defending champion John Isner unleashed 16 aces in claiming a 7-5 7-6(6) victory over determined Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday.

Mar 24, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; John Isner of the United States hits a backhand against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain (not pictured) in the third round of the Miami Open at Miami Open Tennis Complex. PHOTO: Reuters/ Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ramos-Vinolas broke Isner to start the match but the American saved the next four break points he faced to advance.

The seventh seed will face Britain's 19th-seeded Kyle Edmund in the fourth round.

Edmund beat Canadian 12th seed Milos Raonic 6-4 6-4.

Isner has practised with Edmund in Miami and they have split two meetings.

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut also advanced after upsetting 15th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4 6-4.

