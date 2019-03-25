Holder Isner advances in Miami and will face Britain's Edmund next

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Defending champion John Isner unleashed 16 aces in claiming a 7-5 7-6(6) victory over determined Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday.

Ramos-Vinolas broke Isner to start the match but the American saved the next four break points he faced to advance.

The seventh seed will face Britain's 19th-seeded Kyle Edmund in the fourth round.

Edmund beat Canadian 12th seed Milos Raonic 6-4 6-4.

Isner has practised with Edmund in Miami and they have split two meetings.

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut also advanced after upsetting 15th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4 6-4.

