Holder Pliskova beaten by Sabalenka at Eastbourne

LONDON: Defending champion Karolina Pliskova squandered a 4-1 lead in the deciding set as she was knocked out of the pre-Wimbledon Eastbourne grasscourt championships by Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday.

The Czech seemed to have everything under control after recovering from the loss of the first set but her game went off the boil and Sabalenka stormed back to win 6-3 2-6 7-6(5).

Advertisement

Sabalenka's first victory over a top-10 opponent means that in the last eight she will face former champion Agnieszka Radwanska, who got the better of Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

Later on Thursday, top seed Caroline Wozniacki is up against Australian Ashleigh Barty.

In the men's event, surprise French Open semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato of Italy reached the last four with a 5-7 6-3 6-2 defeat of Australian John Millman.

He will face Slovakia's Lukas Lacko, who ended the hopes of British wildcard Cameron Norrie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Kevin Liffey)