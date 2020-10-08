Holders Krawietz and Mies reach men's doubles final

Defending champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies reached the French Open men's doubles final as the German duo beat Dutch/Croatian team Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic on Thursday.

ATP 500 - Hamburg European Open
FILE PHOTO - ATP 500 - Hamburg European Open - Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany - September 24, 2020 Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in action during their men's doubles match against Austria's Oliver Marach and South Africa's Raven Klaasen REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller

A 6-3 7-5 win for the eighth seeds set up a showdown against seventh seeds Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Bruno Soares (Brazil), who had earlier beaten Colombian top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 7-6(4) 7-5.

Pavic and Suarez are looking to win back-to-back Slam titles after beating Koolhof and Mektic in the U.S. Open final.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

