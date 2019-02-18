Holmes claims wild Genesis Open win

Sport

Holmes claims wild Genesis Open win

J.B. Holmes won the Genesis Open by one stroke in Los Angeles on Sunday after Justin Thomas blew a four-stroke lead with winds wreaking havoc on the greens.

PGA: Genesis Open - Final Round
February 17, 2019; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; J.B. Holmes hits from the third hole tee box during the final round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. PHOTO: Reuters/ Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

REUTERS: J.B. Holmes won the Genesis Open by one stroke in Los Angeles on Sunday after Justin Thomas blew a four-stroke lead with winds wreaking havoc on the greens.

Thomas started the final round with a comfortable cushion but putted four times at the 13th hole and had a three-putt at the next. He finished with a four-over 75 for a combined 13-under 271.

Holmes was also buffeted by the gusty winds that swept across the course but made a couple of crucial putts, none more important than a 10-footer to save par at the 16th.

He also parred the final two holes for a one-under-par 70, and his fifth career victory on the PGA Tour was sealed when Thomas failed to convert a 20-footer at the last.

Holmes finished at 14-under 270, one in front of Thomas and two clear of South Korean Kim Si-woo (66).

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherfordpeter.rutherford@thomsonreuters.com; +822 3704)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark