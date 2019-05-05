Homa leads by one as weather halts Wells Fargo play

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

American Max Homa held a one-stroke lead in the third round when a passing storm forced a weather delay at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.

REUTERS: American Max Homa held a one-stroke lead in the third round when a passing storm forced a weather delay at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.

The former U.S. collegiate champion was at 12 under through nine holes when play was halted at 3:37 p.m. local time (1937 GMT)

Advertisement

Overnight leader Jason Dufner was a stroke back.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, celebrating his 30th birthday, was tied for sixth at seven-under at the turn.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)