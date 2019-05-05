Homa leads by one as weather halts Wells Fargo play

American Max Homa held a one-stroke lead in the third round when a passing storm forced a weather delay at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.

PGA: Wells Fargo Championship - Third Round
May 4, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Max Homa (USA) tees off on number 1 during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. PHOTO: Reuters/ Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

REUTERS: American Max Homa held a one-stroke lead in the third round when a passing storm forced a weather delay at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.

The former U.S. collegiate champion was at 12 under through nine holes when play was halted at 3:37 p.m. local time (1937 GMT)

Overnight leader Jason Dufner was a stroke back.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, celebrating his 30th birthday, was tied for sixth at seven-under at the turn.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

