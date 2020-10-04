Honours even in Porto Alegre derby as teams draw 1-1

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PORTO ALEGRE: Gremio and International had a man sent off as they drew 1-1 in a tense Porto Alegre derby in Brazil's Serie A on Saturday.

Pepe’s dinked finish after a one-two gave Gremio the lead eight minutes into the second half only for Thiago Galhardo to equalise with a penalty 15 minutes from time.

It was Galhardo’s 10th goal of the season and keeps him top of the league scoring chart.

Inter's Damian Musto was shown a straight red card after 70 minutes following a VAR review and Gremio's Bruno Cortez followed eight minutes from time for a second booking.

The point keeps Inter in second place with 22 points, two behind leaders Atletico Mineiro who have two games in hand. Gremio move up a place to 14th with 14 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

