Hooker Latu handed rare start for Wallabies

CARDIFF: Hooker Tolu Latu will start his first test for almost two years after being named on Thursday in the Australia team to take on Wales at Cardiff on Saturday.

Latu is among four changes from the side that lost 37-20 against world champions New Zealand in their Bledisloe Cup encounter in Japan last month.

Lock Adam Coleman returns from a groin injury while flanker Jack Dempsey and centre Samu Kerevi join the starting line-up after being used from the bench against the All Blacks.

The 25-year-old Latu, whose only previous start was against France in November 2016, is rewarded by coach Michael Cheika for the impact he made in the past two tests against Argentina and the All Blacks despite being sin-binned in both matches.

Dempsey and Kerevi also showed enough against New Zealand to start at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Kerevi’s inclusion means that Israel Folau is shifted back to the wing.

Team: 15-Dane Haylett-Petty, 14-Israel Folau, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Kurtley Beale, 11-Sefa Naivalu, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Jack Dempsey, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tolu Latu, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Sekope Kepu, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Ned Hanigan, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt To'omua, 23-Jack Maddocks

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by David Goodman)