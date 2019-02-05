Hooker Makelara added to Italy Six Nations squad

ROME: Italy have added uncapped hooker Engjel Makelara to their squad ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Wales in Rome, the Italian Rugby Federation said on Monday.

The Macedonian-born forward replaces Oliviero Fabiani, who was called up on Sunday but then failed medical checks.

Makelara’s Benetton team mate Tito Tebaldi also left the squad on Tuesday after injuring his back in the warmup before Italy’s 33-20 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday in their opening match of this year’s competition.

Italy hope he will recover in time for the match at home to Ireland on Feb 24. Edoardo Gori, a veteran of 68 internationals, replaces him in the squad.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)