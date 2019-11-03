Horse suffers 'serious' injury during Breeders' Cup Classic race

ARCADIA, California: Vino Rosso won the US$6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday (Nov 2) but the premier race in of the US$28 million festival was marred by a serious injury to Mongolian Groom.

With horse safety under fierce scrutiny at Santa Anita, where 36 horses have died since December, it was a sobering sight after the first 13 Breeders' Cup races had gone without injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mongolian Groom was pulled up at the top of the stretch and loaded onto the equine medical van with what was described as a serious lower hind limb injury.

“We know he’s injured his left hind leg,” said Dr. Al Ruggles, the on-call veterinarian, cited by AP, while another on-call vet Dr Scott Palmer described the injury as “serious".

Race workers used a green screen to shield any view of the four-year-old horse from the crowd of 67,811.



It was being evaluated at the track's medical facility.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'd like to learn more information and I'm hopeful that it's something that you can have a surgery for and have a recovery," said Vino Rosso trainer Todd Fletcher.

"It's something that we were all very concerned about coming in. We were anxious not only about running in huge races like these but also hoping that everything would go smoothly and safely.

"Everyone took every precautionary measure they possibly could."

Vino Rosso, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz, went off at 9-2.

McKinzie, the 5-2 favorite trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Joel Rosario was second and Higher Power was third.