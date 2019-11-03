Horse racing - Blue Prize stuns Midnight Bisou in Breeders' Distaff

ARCADIA, Calif.: Blue Prize held off a stiff challenge from favourite Midnight Bisou to win the US$2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff in an upset at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

The previously undefeated Midnight Bisou, running at even odds with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith in the saddle, was closing fast down the stretch but it proved too little, too late as the 8-1 Argentine-bred mare held on to win.

Serengeti Empress (10-1) finished third in the 1-1/8 mile race for fillies and mares on the fast dirt track.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Dan Grebler)