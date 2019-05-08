Horse racing - Kentucky Derby winner Country House out of Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not run in this month's Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Pimlico Race Course said on Tuesday, ruling out the prospect of a Triple Crown this year.

Country House won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday after on-track winner Maximum Security was disqualified for interference and was expected to be in the Preakness Stakes field on May 18.

The chestnut son of 2010 Preakness Stakes winner Lookin At Lucky is the first Kentucky Derby winner to miss the second leg of U.S. thoroughbred horse racing's Triple Crown since 1996 when Grindstone was found to have a knee injury and was retired.

Country House was a 65-1 long-shot at the 1-1/4 mile Kentucky Derby where he finished second on a muddy track before objections were raised, causing a delay that ultimately led to a stunning reversal.

Country House trainer Bill Mott said the horse developed a cough earlier on Tuesday, according to a report https://www.drf.com/news/country-house-out-preakness on the Daily Racing Form website.

"He doesn't have a fever. But he's coughing. We drew blood. He's acting like he's going to get sick," Mott was quoted as saying. "He's off the training list, and if he's off the training list he's off the Preakness list."

