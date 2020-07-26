Horse racing: Enable wins King George stakes for record third time

REUTERS: Enable made history at Ascot when she became the first horse to win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes for a record third time on Saturday.

Trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori, Enable was in second place at the bell for the final turn before the Italian coaxed her into the lead on the home straight as she comfortably beat Sovereign and Japan by 5-1/2 lengths.

The win also made Dettori the joint most successful jockey in the event - alongside Lester Piggott - with seven wins.

"She's unbelievable. She's six, but John has done a great job," Dettori, 49, told ITV.

"Three King Georges has never been done before and now we're going to try the impossible and win three Arcs. I love her so much."

The event was held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)