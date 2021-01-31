Horse racing: Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title

PARIS: Face Time Bourbon, ridden by Sweden's Bjorn Goop, retained his Prix d'Amerique title by beating Davidson du Pont (Jean-Michel Bazire) in the world's top harness race in Vincennes on Sunday.

"He's an extraterrestrial, this horse is not normal, he's unlike any other," Goop told Equidia TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The six-year-old stallion is still two titles shy of the all-time record of Ourasi, who prevailed from 1986-88 and in 1990.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)