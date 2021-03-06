Horse racing: Irish trainer Elliot banned over dead horse photo

REUTERS: Irish trainer Gordon Elliott has been banned for 12 months, six months of that suspended, Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said on Friday, after a photo circulated of him sitting on a dead horse.

"The photograph shows the most appalling bad taste on the part of Mr Elliott," the judgement from the IHRB read. "It demonstrates a complete absence of respect for the horse at a time when he still remains in his charge."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)