Horse racing: Record goes at Ascot as 150-1 shot comes in

Royal Ascot witnessed its biggest-priced winner as 150-1 shot Nando Parrado won the Coventry Stakes on Saturday.

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 20, 2020 Adam Kirby riding Nando Parrado after winning the 13:50 Coventry Stakes, as racing resumed behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Edward Whitaker/Pool via REUTERS

Trained by Clive Cox, Nando Parrado was steered home by jockey Adam Kirby.

"The price was a shock. He is a proper horse and we loved him from the start," Cox said.

The previous record was set in 1990 when 100-1 outsider Fox Chapel won the Britannia Stakes. Flashmans Papers was also a 100-1 shot when winning at the iconic meeting in 2008.

Frankie Dettori landed a 150-1 treble to finish Royal Ascot, this year run without spectators, as the leading rider.

