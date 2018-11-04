Horse racing: Accelerate surges late to win Breeders' Cup Classic

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Accelerate surged down the stretch to win the US$6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs on Saturday, delivering trainer John Sadler his first career win at the competition in 45 tries.

The favoured, 5/2 colt was reluctant to enter his stall before the race and spent much of the 1 1/4-mile run in the middle of the pack.

But he saved the best for last, overtaking the field after the final turn to win horse racing's richest competition under sunny skies in Kentucky.

Accelerate edged 30-1 Gunnevera, who finished second, and 14-1 Thunder Snow, who came in third.

"It feels really good," said Sadler, who now has a 1-3 record in the Classic and a 1-45 record overall record at the competition.

"We've brought a lot of horses here so I think we should get some credit for that."

Jockey Joel Rosario said winning the 14-horse race, which featured a deep and talented field, was anything but easy.

"You can tell I had to ride him really hard," an out of breath Rosario said while still on the back of the chestnut colt, who has won four consecutive Grade One starts.

"He is the kind of horse you have to ride him the whole way."

The win wraps up an impressive weekend by Rosario, who won the Juvenile Fillies and Juvenile races on Friday before securing the Classic on Saturday for his ninth career win at the Breeders' Cup.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond and Martyn Herman)