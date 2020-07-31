Horse racing: Battaash sizzles in the Goodwood heat

LONDON: London - Super sprinter Battaash produced another blistering performance on Friday, destroying his own track record to win the King George Stakes for a fourth time at Glorious Goodwood.

Battaash and Jim Crowley never had any concerns with his six rivals as he timed 55.62 seconds over the five furlong (1,000 metres) distance, blitzing his old mark of 56.2.

The six-year-old took his record to 12 wins and over £1.5 million ($1.97 million) in prize money.

"He was good, as he was getting a bit lonely out front so I had to keep his mind on the job," said Crowley.

"It is so hard to find horses to keep him company as he is so fast."

Crowley, who also won the Group One Sussex Stakes on Mohaather on Wednesday, said Battaash had ditched his old habit of running a very good race followed by a howler.

"I think we can safely say as he has got older he has become much more consistent," said Crowley.

His trainer Richard Hills said having such a horse boosted morale in the stables.

"He is so talented. I am so very proud of him," said Hills.

"It is great for the sport to have him and other class veterans like Enable and Stradivarius.

"To be involved with such a horse is a great honour."

Hills said there was no pressure to retire the gelding.

"Winning a Group Two (the King George) on four successive occasions takes some doing," said Hills.

"He is not the biggest horse in the world but so well balanced and a natural athlete.

"He is not overly raced either. We will tackle the Nunthorpe (at York in August) next. Who knows what will happen after that. It is such a strange year.

"He will tell us when he has had enough."