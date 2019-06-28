Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup will run at Santa Anita despite horse deaths

LOS ANGELES: Breeders' Cup officials unanimously decided on Thursday (Jun 27) to conduct the 2019 event at Santa Anita Park as planned despite 30 horse deaths in six months at the Southern California racetrack.

The Breeders' Cup board of directors met in Lexington, Kentucky, and confirmed its commitment to run the event Nov 1-2 at Santa Anita, where equine fatalities have put a spotlight on horse racing and animal treatment.

"Foremost among the core values of the Breeders' Cup are the safety and integrity of the competition and we hold ourselves, our host sites and our competitors, to the highest standards of both," Breeders' Cup president and chief executive officer Craig Fravel said.

"It's clear that meaningful and effective reforms and best practices have been implemented in recent months at Santa Anita.

"We fully embrace those reforms and will devote our time and energy in the coming months to further advance those efforts. We look forward to showing the world the best in thoroughbred racing at one of its finest venues."

The November event will mark the 10th time the Breeders' Cup has been staged at Santa Anita, the most of any host venue in the Cup's 36-year history.

Animal advocacy groups and some politicians have called for a halt in racing at Santa Anita and even a ban of the sport in California.

Racing was halted at the track for much of March while tests were conducted of the surface and subsurface of the dirt track, with no apparent cause for the increase in breakdowns found.

Races resumed on Apr 4 after a series of safety measures were imposed, including a reduction in race-day administration of medications and the elimination of the use of riding crops except to ensure safety.