Hosszu wins fourth women's 200 medley world title

Hungary's Katinka Hosszu continued her domination of the women's individual medley by winning the 200 metres event for the fourth time at the world championships in Gwangju on Monday.

Olympic champion Hosszu won gold in a time of 2:07.53 ahead of China's Ye Shiwen (2:08.60) and Canadian Sydney Pickrem (2:08.70)

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)