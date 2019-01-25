Hosts Brazil face Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia in Copa America

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Hosts Brazil have been drawn to face Peru, Venezuela and Bolivia in the 2019 Copa America that kicks off in Sao Paulo in June.

Thursday's draw also placed seeded Argentina with Colombia, Paraguay and invited guests Qatar.

The third of the three top seeds Uruguay face the other invited guests Japan, plus Ecuador and reigning champions Chile.

This year's tournament will take place in five Brazilian cities between June 14 and July 7.

The draw, led by former Brazil captain Cafu and aided by former Inter Milan defender Javier Zanetti, Uruguayan Diego Lugano and six times FIFA Player of the year Marta, means Brazil kick off the tournament in Sao Paulo against Bolivia.

The 2019 Copa America is a crunch event for Brazil and Argentina, for different reasons.

Brazil have not won a major title since lifting the Copa America in 2007 and coach Tite, whose side were knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage last year, is under pressure to deliver some silverware.

Argentina, meanwhile, have reached the last two finals of the Copa America and lost both times on penalties.

Another loss would extend a trophy drought that stretches back to 1993.

The twice World Cup winners will come to the tournament with interim coach Lionel Scaloni in charge.

They could also be without their star man, Lionel Messi. The Barcelona forward took a sabbatical from international football after a disappointing World Cup in Russia last year and has not said whether he will return to play in Brazil.

The Copa America is the oldest international tournament in world football and features the 10 South American nations and invited guests.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)